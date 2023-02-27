A Nigerian man has gone viral because of how he used Peter Obi's name to sing a song at a polling unit

The man combine the Labour Part's initials and Peter Obi's name to form an interesting song during vote counting

The video that captured the funny moment is currently trending on TikTok as many people find it interesting

Reactions have trailed the video of a man who used Peter Obi's name to sing a song.

This happened during the counting of votes for the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The man used Peter Obi's name to sing a song. Photos credit: TikTok/@ellasmart12 and PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Getty Images.

In a video trending on TikTok, the man combined Peter Obi's name and the initials of the Labour Party and formed a song.

Man sings sweet song with Peter Obi's name

He constantly shouted 'LP' and the other voters at the polling unit chorused along with him in response.

As the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC counted the votes, the man loudly punctuates it with Peter Obi's name.

From time to time, he punctuates it with 'LP' and this made the rthym of the song to be very funny.

The video posted by @ellasmart12 has since gone viral and elicited comments among users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@adachiadi said:

"E no get song wey I never hear today. With Labour Party Peter Obi I stand."

@praizpaulinus said:

"This one sweet me. Somebody like my comments. I'll be back."

@Amomo020 commented:

"Imagine you log in and see your husband doing this."

@247Sparky said:

"This guy needs to be made youth leader."

@Your Sweet Little Trouble said:

"This country sweet normally na govt wan just spoil am."

@NikkibooWilliams said:

"This guy has turn to a celebrity like this."

@Flower said:

"Omo Election has brought out your talent. Obi to the world are."

Source: Legit.ng