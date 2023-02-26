A young lady has celebrated the success recorded in her puff puff business despite starting it with N5k

The lady said that she began the business in her village and made a stunning N100k in the space of six months

Following the encouraging returns she had in the village, the lady moved out of her hometown to expand her business

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A young lady has narrated how a puff puff business she started in the village made her N100k in six months.

According to the lady on TikTok, she started with N5k, frying the edible with a small pot.

Puff puff seller makes N100k in six months. Photo Credit: @portablemissd

Source: TikTok

She then left her village with her 'Ghana Must Go' bag and the sum of N10k. She said she gave God N5k from the money and used the remaining N5k to hawk her puff puff on the streets.

Her business grew gradually that she delved into making small chops, saying she became better.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Not where she wants to be yet, the lady said she appreciates God for the growth and looks forward to when she would have a pastry shop.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

JEWELSTITCHES and COLLECTIONS said:

"Congratulations,you are doing so well for yourself.. May God keep crowning your efforts .. your pastry shop is next by God’s grace."

succulent said:

"This girl. You are a role model. You didn't expect a huge capital, but you got a huge ambition that you continue to use to grow. If only others could."

queensassyb said:

"I don't know you,but I am so proud of you."

Viv_001 said:

"Continue to sail higher dear congratulations."

nail.sbydami said:

"Congrats boo, may God continue to Enlighten you."

Bhad gal peller said:

"For your mind u leveled up contuine deceiving yourself with 7up."

_pe.arllll said:

"I pray you achieve your dreams in Jesus name."

Young lady making millions from a business she started with N25k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady had made millions in months from a business she started with just N25k.

The youth corps member, Abdulrouff Opeyemi Meeinah, said she started her business on the 15th of August, 2022. She started with chiffon tops and was amazed when she sold 30 pieces in just one week.

The young entrepreneur who currently earns millions from her business said she delved into it due to her passion. She said she didn't jump into the business because someone asked her to or she wanted to 'copy' someone.

The hardworking lady advised young people to be passionate about what they do because only passion will give them the strength to continue when the going gets tough.

Source: Legit.ng