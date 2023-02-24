Global site navigation

“CEO of This Sound”: Curvy Lady Dances on Bent Knees, Whines Waist Like It’s an Easy Task
People

“CEO of This Sound”: Curvy Lady Dances on Bent Knees, Whines Waist Like It’s an Easy Task

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A beautiful lady got the attention of many as she danced to a popular TikTok sound with a cup of water in her hand
  • The lady who always dances to the same sound while wearing different outfits had dramatic facial expressions
  • Among those who reacted to her video were people who wanted to know how she always pulls off dancing on her bent knees

A curvy lady who loves making waist moves on TikTok has stirred massive reactions.

A short dance video showed how the lady bent her knees and danced while holding a cup in one of her hands. Her dramatic facial expression while dancing showed she was invested in the performance.

Dancing on bent knees/lady held a cup of water.
The lady bent her knees and rolled her waist. Photo source: @gray.prov
Source: TikTok

Dancing with a cup of water

Her page is filled with videos of her dancing to the same sound. Many people who have been following the lady for a long time said she loves dancing with a cup.

Some ladies in her comment section were marvelled by how strong her leg muscles were to hold her weight as she danced in a crouching position.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 177,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fisayo said:

"This sound say "PLEASE".... Love it though."

Jessicasmith81 asked:

"Can u do it with yellow pant pls?"

Romeo G said:

"If u see her without water just know it’s a clone."

palesamkungela said:

"CEO of this sound!"

Chelsea said:

"My legs can barely hold me this well."

agudefantasy said:

"How i wish am in the same country with you, i would have invite you for lunch.. dancing dexterity is great."

Slie Maphalala said:

"You look sooooooo American."

valentine said:

"No one better ...with attitude."

El Capitano said:

"Bro... I cant imagine this sound without you in it. it's just hard now."

