“CEO of This Sound”: Curvy Lady Dances on Bent Knees, Whines Waist Like It’s an Easy Task
- A beautiful lady got the attention of many as she danced to a popular TikTok sound with a cup of water in her hand
- The lady who always dances to the same sound while wearing different outfits had dramatic facial expressions
- Among those who reacted to her video were people who wanted to know how she always pulls off dancing on her bent knees
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A curvy lady who loves making waist moves on TikTok has stirred massive reactions.
A short dance video showed how the lady bent her knees and danced while holding a cup in one of her hands. Her dramatic facial expression while dancing showed she was invested in the performance.
Dancing with a cup of water
Her page is filled with videos of her dancing to the same sound. Many people who have been following the lady for a long time said she loves dancing with a cup.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Some ladies in her comment section were marvelled by how strong her leg muscles were to hold her weight as she danced in a crouching position.
Watch the video below:
As of the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 177,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Fisayo said:
"This sound say "PLEASE".... Love it though."
Jessicasmith81 asked:
"Can u do it with yellow pant pls?"
Romeo G said:
"If u see her without water just know it’s a clone."
palesamkungela said:
"CEO of this sound!"
Chelsea said:
"My legs can barely hold me this well."
agudefantasy said:
"How i wish am in the same country with you, i would have invite you for lunch.. dancing dexterity is great."
Slie Maphalala said:
"You look sooooooo American."
valentine said:
"No one better ...with attitude."
El Capitano said:
"Bro... I cant imagine this sound without you in it. it's just hard now."
Lady with braids rolls her waist
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady (@omooba501) had many men commenting on her dance video after she gently shook her waist.
Playing a sound that says grace works wonders, the lady danced as she focused the camera on her curves.
The lady who was dressed in a gown and long braids smiled as she vibed to the song. The short video showed her whining her waist and shaking her behind in a way that got people's attention.
Source: Legit.ng