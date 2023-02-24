A beautiful lady got the attention of many as she danced to a popular TikTok sound with a cup of water in her hand

The lady who always dances to the same sound while wearing different outfits had dramatic facial expressions

Among those who reacted to her video were people who wanted to know how she always pulls off dancing on her bent knees

A curvy lady who loves making waist moves on TikTok has stirred massive reactions.

A short dance video showed how the lady bent her knees and danced while holding a cup in one of her hands. Her dramatic facial expression while dancing showed she was invested in the performance.

The lady bent her knees and rolled her waist. Photo source: @gray.prov

Dancing with a cup of water

Her page is filled with videos of her dancing to the same sound. Many people who have been following the lady for a long time said she loves dancing with a cup.

Some ladies in her comment section were marvelled by how strong her leg muscles were to hold her weight as she danced in a crouching position.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 177,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fisayo said:

"This sound say "PLEASE".... Love it though."

Jessicasmith81 asked:

"Can u do it with yellow pant pls?"

Romeo G said:

"If u see her without water just know it’s a clone."

palesamkungela said:

"CEO of this sound!"

Chelsea said:

"My legs can barely hold me this well."

agudefantasy said:

"How i wish am in the same country with you, i would have invite you for lunch.. dancing dexterity is great."

Slie Maphalala said:

"You look sooooooo American."

valentine said:

"No one better ...with attitude."

El Capitano said:

"Bro... I cant imagine this sound without you in it. it's just hard now."

Lady with braids rolls her waist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady (@omooba501) had many men commenting on her dance video after she gently shook her waist.

Playing a sound that says grace works wonders, the lady danced as she focused the camera on her curves.

The lady who was dressed in a gown and long braids smiled as she vibed to the song. The short video showed her whining her waist and shaking her behind in a way that got people's attention.

