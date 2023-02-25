Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a very curvy woman dancing while engaged in washing a car

The woman, who had great confidence in her body, flaunted her massive shape as she vibed to a song

Some social media users could not help but comment on her body, while some frowned at her for posting the video

A video of a very curvy lady dancing while washing a Rav4 vehicle has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Showcasing great confidence and self love, the lady in a red gown backed the camera as she cleaned the car.

She danced with her waist. Photo Credit: @jeanine613

Source: TikTok

She slowly picked up what appears to be a sponge and afterwards teased her potential viewers with her figure.

Via her page, the lady mostly posts videos of herself, focusing on her massive shape.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The TikTok clip went viral and attracted both commendation and condemnation.

Some persons knocked her for posting such a clip on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lenzo said:

"Big mountain ⛰ that separate between Africa and Europe."

janniebakhita said:

"Whatever am looking for is not here."

Michael Rogers2160 said:

"Am wondering now,is gold coast far from me and the best way to reach."

coeur mignon said:

"After years the children will say our mother was an exemplary mother. So sad to see our moms think less about the future of the children."

fakarasissoko823 said:

"Leave her she's an independent woman she's single men don't have feelings for such a person."

Alexis muzieme said:

"When you done washing the car I don’t mind washing the other car."

Tasha said:

''Too much of everything even money is dangerous."

Curvy lady dances with a cup in her hand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a curvy lady had danced with a cup in her hand.

A short dance video showed how the lady bent her knees and danced while holding a cup in one of her hands. Her dramatic facial expression while dancing showed she was invested in the performance.

Her page is filled with videos of her dancing to the same sound. Many people who have been following the lady for a long time said she loves dancing with a cup.

Some ladies in her comment section were marvelled by how strong her leg muscles were to hold her weight as she danced in a crouching position.

Source: Legit.ng