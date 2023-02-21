An inspiring video of a lady with only one hand washing her clothes perfectly has gone viral on TikTok

The young woman was seen happily washing her clothes and singing a song as someone filmed her in action

The smart lady also displayed other clothes she had washed singlehandedly and laid on a rope to dry

It is often said that there is an ability in every disability. Several videos online have shown many people who were termed 'disabled', doing things that 'able' people do. This video truly bears that truth.

A young woman was seen in a video washing her clothes but the twist was that she had only her left hand and a stomped right hand.

Lady washes with one hand Photo Credit: @gracebaby922

Source: TikTok

She was able to manoeuvre this chore and she did it effortlessly and graciously.

She was singing happily as she washed with full smiles and glee. She also showed the many other clothes she had washed and laid outside on the line to dry under the sun.

Lady with 1 hand bags bachelors degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Gabriela E. Clarke, a beautiful graduate of The College of Saint Rose has inspired people to always follow their dreams and say no to challenges.

The beautiful lady who recently bagged a degree in Arts and Humanities despite having only one arm shared the inspirational post on LinkedIn. Growing up with only one hand, Gabriela learnt to love herself the way she is and chose to focus on pursuing her dreams.

According to the smart lady, her condition never stopped her from going to school because she diverted all her attention to her goals and aspirations.

Source: Legit.ng