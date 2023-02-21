A Nigerian lady who is still collecting the old Naira notes has shown how she has nearly emptied her shop

She said many people who still had the old Naira notes in their possession came to her shop to patronise her

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people said she is doing the right thing while others said it was risky

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A TikTok video shows a Nigerian lady still collecting old Naira notes from her customers.

In the video posted by @mum_jamjam, the lady sang joyfully as she sold many of her goods.

The lady showed her shop after making a lot of sales. Photo credit: TikTok/@mum_jamjam.

Source: TikTok

According to her, many customers were coming to buy from her because she was still collecting the old notes.

Lady who is still collecting old Naira notes makes plenty sales

In the video, her shop counter had many gaps showing that she made a lot of sales during the Naira swap crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her video has sparked reactions among Nigerians on TikTok. Some people ask her where she is located and which bank she intends to go and deposit the money. Others casted doubts in her claims.

Her video is coming days after the CBN deadline for the use of old Naira notes elapsed on February 10.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users

@Fluffy bear said:

"How did the ceiling change? Abi na eye dey pain it’s not the same shop."

@Ur baby reacted:

"Smart business move but risky."

@momreign05 said:

"Even me ooo. I just Dey come for shop so my body dey pain me I dey enter bank tomorrow."

@Mama reacted:

"God will bless you abundantly."

@THRIFTBYTIFE said:

"As at 6pm yesterday till this morning my mom sold like 4 bags of rice for retailers..because she is collecting old notes also."

@Ojewumi Odunayo commented:

"Are you still collecting old note."

@Bussie said:

"Una wan dey deceive us like India movie abi."

Video of a man bathing in front of a bank

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man bathed in front of a commercial bank.

The video shows how people watched the man with amazement in their eyes.

He poured water on himself and also used soap and sponge to scrub his body. It was suggested in the video that he was angry over his inability to get cash.

Source: Legit.ng