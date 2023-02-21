A Nigerian lady who got emotional about leaving her rented apartment that was home to her for four years shared a video

The lady said it took nine hours to move her things out, and she had to go back to clean the old flat

Social media users who reacted to her video said that her voiceover on the video made them teary about her experience

A short video shared by a Nigerian lady, @lagos_wakawaka_girl, showed the moment she moved out of her old apartment.

The lady said it took her and her helpers several hours to move her things out of the house. She added that the apartment holds so many memories for her.

The lady said that the old flat holds so many memories for her.

Lady cleans apartment after moving out

The lady said she never wanted to leave but had to move on to new adventures and journeys. According to her, her prayers were answered in the old house.

After moving out, the lady had to return to the apartment to clean it up. She stated that returning was such a bitter-sweet experience as memories she made in the house came back to her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share mixed reactions

Social media users who watched the video had different things to say.

DAMIEOHLAH said:

"The new house will favour you in Jesus mighty name love."

oladoyin.o said:

"Abeg I need that your food table need to update mine biko."

user2791785802270 said:

"I cried ,better things ahead."

folasayoakinyosoy said:

"Chai, followed you because of this video. I could hear the emotions in your words/voice. Thank you for sharing with us."

Angel harry asked:

"Why did u move out?"

Benny said:

"Why I won cry sef.... I miss the house shaaaaa.. so many memories."

Princess said:

"Awww,see me almost teary with your voiceover...I know this feeling,don’t worry..there are more memories to make in your new home."

