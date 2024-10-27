A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her surprising transformation after getting pregnant

According to the lady, she always thought that she will 'slay' when she gets pregnant, but it was not the case with her

Social media users who came across the video were thrown aback by the change in her physical appearance

A video showing a Nigerian lady's dramatic transformation during pregnancy has left social media users in shock.

The expectant mother's initial expectations of "slaying" during pregnancy was shattered by her actual experience.

Lady posts transformation after pregnancy

Shared by @badgal_gina12 on TikTok, the video revealed the woman's striking change in appearance.

Once fair-skinned and radiant, she appeared darker and noticeably chubbier, with visible signs of fatigue.

"POV: Me thinking I'd slay when I'm pregnant. 9 months journey wasn't easy at all," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail lady's pregnancy transformation

Viewers on TikTok were taken aback by the transformation, sparking a mix of reactions.

Many praised her courage in sharing her truth about pregnancy, while others commiserated with her physical struggles.

@Blaq Diamond asked:

"Is it that during pregnancy they stop using skincare?"

@lagosboy technology said:

"Maintaining natural looks is the best. My babe hasn’t change one bit and she is 2 months to delivery. All the same, congratulations to you."

@LeeGomez said:

"Pregnancy aside, First na snapchat filter second na real camera!!!Stop scaring us."

@Nwadiuto said:

"If pregnancy wan humble me like this I go comot am oh."

@Onyitoria Esther said:

"I pity myself cos without pregnancy I worwor, na to go hide whenever I get belle till I born."

@ajoke___couture said:

"All of you shouting bleaching una just dey yarn durst she might choose not to use skincare when she was pregnant cus the smell might irritate her when pregnancy hormones is wild!!!"

@Olethea lindsey said:

"I remember when my Ex sent me a breakup text while on my way to pick up my Sister from school. I came home with a wrong kid."

@Eu Da G added:

"Why do people compare pictures with filter, good light, good angles etc, with pictures without filter, light or good angles."

Pregnant lady displays epic transformation

