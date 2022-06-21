A woman identified as Stephanie Matto has revealed she makes millions monthly packaging her fart and selling it online in a jar

A woman named Stephanie Matto has revealed how she makes over N83 million($65,000) monthly selling her fart and sweat.

According to her, in an interview with Buzz, fart products bring in US$45,000 weekly while $5,000 is from sweats

The former reality TV actor also disclosed that to manufacture her fart product she eats with some beans, a protein muffin, low-sugar yoghurt, some hardboiled eggs, and a protein shake while waiting for it to develop.

Mashable reports Stephanie, said her main intention is to try out hilarious ways to make money.

She said:

“I also like to combine my ‘product’ with something that smells like me, so I spritz one of my favorite perfumes into each jar to give customers the most immersive experience."

Stephanie added that the smell of her fart product is prominent for the first two days, and sells for US$1,000 each.

New product

However, owing to a heart attack scare in January 2022, she has halted the fart product, but her new body sweat product is still on the market.

She also claims in the buzz interview that she still gets a lot of requests from loyal customer customers who are still requesting her farts products.

