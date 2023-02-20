A Nigerian man who went to the bank to withdraw some money has posted the video of the N200 notes he was given

The video posted on Twitter shows that the money look very old and even almost 'rotten' and the man says it is smelling

Angr reactions have trailed the video as some Nigerians say people might refuse to take the money from him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man has posted a video on Twitter showing some old N200 notes given to him in the bank.

The video posted on by @MrMekzy_ shows that the money handed him looks very old and even almost 'rotten.'

The Nigerian man said the N200 notes given to him stank badly. Photo credit: TikTok/@MrMekzy_.

Source: Facebook

It is almost as if the money would tear into tiny pieces if touched too hard or folded into a wallet.

Nigerian man posts video of N200 notes he got from bank

The man said the money is smelling and he must wash his hands after touching the dirty-looking cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said he had to take the money from his bank because he needed it to pay some people for a service.

His words:

"I just received this from the bank, they’re so bad and most of them are torn but half bread is better that none. We really need to do better in the way we handle our currency in this country."

Nigerans who have seen the cash have said that those he want to pay might reject it because it is too old.

This is coming as Nigerians continue to battle to get cash to pay for essential services and goods.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Adanta_ said:

"I can perceive it too. Please return it to the bank."

@TemiAkpata

They deliberately push this dirty monies to the public..the old notes people deposited surely weren’t this bad!omo there is no better time to leave this country

Video shows man bathing in the front of a bank

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man went to the bank with a bucket of water and took his bath.

The man was seen in front of the ebank using sponge and soap to wash his body.

It was suggested in the video that the man was angry because he could not get cash.

Source: Legit.ng