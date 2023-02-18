A funny video of controversial singer Portable is currently making the rounds in the online community

Portable was out meeting Wizkid’s official DJ, Tunez, when a lady approached him to test the authenticity of his jewellery with a diamond-tester

However, Portable paid no mind to the lady as he stormed off and hurled some unpleasant words at her

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Controversial music star, Portable, is known for his flamboyant use of jewellery but it appears he doesn’t appreciate those who question the authenticity of the pieces.

Just recently, a video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Portable met with top music star, DJ Tunez.

Portable curses lady. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Apparently, a lady was also present at the same venue of the linkup and she quickly used the opportunity to approach the Zazu Zeh hitmaker.

The lady informed Portable that she would like to test the authenticity of his jewellery pieces with her diamond tester.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, Portable stormed off with Tunez and was heard hurling curses at the lady before he vanished.

Watch the short exchange between them below:

Social media users react

duchess_3 said:

"See as baba take escape. E no pure."

chrisphenomenal said:

"Make una leave portable, majority wears steel, even person wey carry diamond tester sef never test her own pieces of jewelry."

adeolamijuwonlo said

"If to say naa correct, portable no go hesitate, e go just dey drop punchlines dey brag but baba use scope escape."

tommybomb_official said:

"I saw these girls at the lobby of Eko Hotel during SOUNDCITY MVP event testing chains up and down. Anyways they are creating their contents make portable no vex for them cos na hustle them Dey hustle."

creamy.dency said:

"You see person wey pack metal for neck you wan go test am you sef no fear."

taireemmanuela said:

"And he might be wearing the real real Diamond who knows ‍♂️."

biva_cosmetics said:

"She even get luck but wait madam you get mind oooooo of all people you carry yourself say nah portable no worry e go soon use you sing ."

Portable jumps on live video call with TG Omori

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable and in-demand video director, TG Omori appeared to have buried the hatchet and found common ground.

Portable during a video chat with TG Omori queried the director on why he didn’t love him again as he cried out to him for help.

The Zazu crooner went on to joke about fighting with the director whenever they meet for refusing to shoot a video for him.

Source: Legit.ng