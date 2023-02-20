A Nigerian lady has exposed a man named Miracle Chijioke for sending her raunchy messages in private

The self-acclaimed nudist said she resorted to shaming Miracle publicly because he insulted her on social media

Miracle's DM she shared sent social media users into a frenzy as people trolled the man for worshipping her in private

A Nigerian lady identified as Cindy Umeh has stirred reactions on social media after releasing the DMs of a man who trolled her.

While urging ladies not to pity such men, she wondered why the man would insult her in public but worship her in private.

From the chats she shared on Facebook, the man identified as Miracle Chijioke sent her raunchy messages as he offered to be her slave.

Cindy noted that she did not reply to the man's messages but exposed them for his potential relatives and loved ones to see.

Mixed reactions trailed her post as people mocked the man.

Social media reactions

Michel Chuks said:

"When you watch too much online po*rn. This is just too much, dude needs therapy Asap."

Nworie Merrick Alewia said:

"Let him apply for the slave form nah, if that's what he wants."

Ebere Chukwu Ngala Kwesiri said:

"This one go still be alla kd boy shouting man is the price up and down."

Chika Emerem said:

"People sef!! Why condemn publicly what you’re begging for privately…. With his perverted mind sef!! Omo."

Blessing Prince said:

"Chai.. see person future husband don turn slave cause of Cindy.. Cindy fry us ooh we are your groundnut."

Adaobi Chife said:

"Haaaaaaaa, my baby has gotten a slave o, nne biko he should commence his slave duties asap."

