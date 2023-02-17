A trending video of a young lady washing her hair with powdered detergent has caused an uproar on TikTok

In the short clip, the Nigerian lady engaged the services of a friend to wash her braided hair extensions

Reacting to the video, many netizens faulted her for using powdered detergent instead of a shampoo

A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after washing her hair with powdered detergent.

The lady who claimed to be out of funds engaged the services of a fellow lady who helped her to wash the braids at home.

Lady washes braids with detergent Photo Credit: @soniaekeno

Source: TikTok

Her hair was braided with a coloured hair extension popularly called 'loose braids'.

What was interesting, peculiar and certainly unorthodox was the fact that the cleaning agent used on the hair was detergent as opposed to a shampoo that is usually used to wash hair.

The lady who conducted the exercise certainly took it seriously as she washed the hair extensions as though they were pieces of clothing.

This of course caught the attention of social media and attracted different opinions, affirmations and suggestions.

Social media reactions

@blueivy41 commented:

"Aluta continues."

@sophiagraciousibeh said:

"What happened to shampoo though."

@ladi_britney commented:

"You can get shampoo for 100."

@chichistv wrote:

"The way she is washing the hair like she's washing clothes is funny to me."

@per_sis3 commented:

"Washing powder paa. You should have used shampoo and conditioner instead, I do some when I braid kink."

@everythingtemmy1 wrote:

"Aseju ni bone straight attachment don cost thank God say you quick share d update."

@smilelove027 wrote:

"What will happen to the hair after this???"

@ifemideherself_1 said:

"The truth is that we can hear the pain in her voice."

@yomightyomi said:

"Naija don hard now to be wasting money."

@omogebubu wrote:

"Normally I have done these before and I might try it again because country don hard o."

@aramide523 commented:

"What the heck."

@user7710280576075 said:

"I have a strong comment but my English no good."

@lizzybby012 wrote:

"If my batting soap finished, omo I dey use am bath."

@her_royal_highness77 commented:

"I used shampoo to wash mine and crochet the down part like you're relocking your dread. I'll carry it for extra 3 weeks before I'll loose it."

@eddybraids_hairven asked:

"I'm sorry!! Is that detergent?"

Watch the video below:

Lady goes viral for braiding eyebrows

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that whether for fun or with the hopes of starting a new trend, a lady identified as Bucky Bucky, has undoubtedly left many people cracking up with laughter online.

While braiding the hair on one's head (and sometimes beards) has been the norm since time immemorial, it appears that Bucky Bucky wants to create her own trend.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, she is seen with a braided eyebrow which she trims off the excess hair extension before proceeding to highlight the brow.

Source: Legit.ng