A video of a teenager trying to comb out her dreadlocks has caught the attention of the online world

In the sad video, the 13-year-old girl and her mother used combs and tried so hard to loosen out the hair

Sadly, the whole exercise seemed frustrating, painful and nearly impossible as the dreads remained tight and strong

A pretty 13-year-old girl turned her natural hair into 'dreadlocks', but regretted her action afterwards.

In a heartbreaking video, she attempted to 'unlock' it and faced difficulties as the hair refused to untangle easily.

Young girl takes out dreads Photo Credit: @elamdiorextension

Source: TikTok

Her frustration was observed in the video as the entire exercise seemed draining and painful. She definitely was not having much success.

Unfortunately, she also lost a huge chunk of her hair in the process of unlocking the dreads and was still not done with the entire process as some of the dreads remained.

She however did not look so downcast at the amount of hair loss. She just wanted the dreads off.

The video of course attracted a lot of suggestions on how she could have gone about it to have had a better result.

Watch the video below:

Woman finally removes dreads after 21 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful woman has amazed people online after flaunting her new look.

For 21 years, she had been carrying the same dreadlocks hairstyle but finally decided that it was time to make a change. The determined woman visited a barber's shop and the workers began cutting down the dreads one after the other.

The determined woman visited a barber's shop and the workers began cutting down the dreads one after the other. Fortunately, when the barber was done, it came out perfect as she didn't only look beautiful, but way younger than she was.

Source: Legit.ng