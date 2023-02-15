A young Nigerian man has stirred reactions on social media after opening up that he has a limited time on earth

The youth stated that he has given his life to Christ at the moment and warned people not to engage in money rituals

His post went viral on TikTok as people wondered if he was chasing clout or meant everything he revealed

A young Nigerian man identified as Tobenna has advised people to desist from money rituals as it brings sadness.

Tobenna shared this on TikTok as he revealed that he has a few days to live.

He warned people against doing rituals. Photo Credit: @tobenna_billaboy

Source: TikTok

He added that anything he remembers his days on earth is numbered, he sheds tears. The youth stated that he has already given his life to Christ and would miss everyone. In his words:

"Please don't do ritual the money comes with sadness..I give my life to Christ this moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Anytime I remember I got few days left I cry. I would miss y'all."

In the TikTok video, he is seen pacing from one end of the scene to the other. His video got netizens talking.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

walexyzero said:

"Believe, Pray, there is nothing God can't do & His mercies far outweighs our sins. keep praying, may God deliver you."

adel said:

"R.I.P. in advance buh do gifts and money give away before you go."

user4026205529413 said:

"Sha vote for peter obi.

"We go make u hero once u die.

"At least he voted for peter Obi at his dying moment."

Chisom mbadugha said:

"With or without, the devil won't number ur days for u ,ur God will set u free from evil one."

mandyblinx5 said:

"Tnx for the advice.

"Buh please know God has forgiven u, and u will dwell in his arms wai."

M2wiinde said:

"God does miracles for his children, your life is precious to him.

"The devil can decide when you'll leave this world, the one who created you has the final say my Brother, just believe in Him Anything is possible."

godstime3115 said:

"Just share the Money give your men them before e go just waiste ,and please vote Peter obi before you go."

Young man begs for prayers, says he has few years to live

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had begged for prayers as he revealed he had a few years left on earth.

In a video he made the revelations via TikTok, Kwame is seen throwing money from atop a car. In another scene, he is seen giving edibles to a family.

The Ghanaian said he will dedicate the rest of his life to making people proud and helping the poor as well as the needy.

He could be seen in another scene operating a laptop with a calabash behind it on a bed. He urged netizens to drop their account details for help.

Source: Legit.ng