Hilarious reactions have greeted an emerging video of a young man making a purchase of a g-string pant

Passers-by and some men burst into laughter and mocked him as they spotted what he was doing

Many netizens opined that the undies purchase may not be unconnected to Tuesday's Valentine's Day celebration

An emerging video of a young man buying a g-string pant has stirred hilarious reactions on social media.

The TikToker who shared the clip on TikTok captioned it, "A val's day present."

People laughed at the young man. Photo Credit: @nanakwamedorlindor

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the young man stood before a woman who sells undies and held up a red g-string which seemed to catch his interest.

He held it up for a while as if examining it or contemplating whether or not to buy it. Two boys coming behind him burst into laughter on seeing what he was holding up.

Some young men at a distance also mocked the man and laughed at him. Mixed reactions have trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

shaggymustsmile said:

"Who is this man at the First place."

grace92798 said:

"Who video my boyfriend unaware, why my boyfriend go de disgrace me like this."

rita_dartey said:

"If you a girl and you are dating this guy you are blessed because he know how to surprise."

Zamani Hipriest said:

"Pant Wey Lorenzo go later shift go one side....d brotherhood need to save this guy."

Jiji said:

"Una don start oo.. who go video me and my babe now."

josephbassey123 said:

"Na another person go tell d girl say Ahhh dis your pant is fine ooo."

Real ODK said:

"Buying you galfriend dress and another man remove is what we called separation of powers."

Man seen buying female undies

Source: Legit.ng