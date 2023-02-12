As the CBN cashless policy continues to bite harder, a video has shown bags of Naira coins inside a commercial bank

In the video seen on TikTok, the Naira coins were packed in large bags with some containing as high as N500, N1000, and N2000

Funny reactions followed the video with some saying it is the right way to go in the face of the unending scarcity of Naira notes

As scarcity of Naira notes continues to bite harder, bags of Naira coins have been sighted inside a bank.

The coins were arranged in sacks and placed on the bank counter in front of tellers telling customers how much they contained.

The bags contain as high as N500, N1000, and N2000 in coins. Photo credit: TikTok/@3endingsongs.

Source: TikTok

A female voice heard in the video explained that the bags contained amounts ranging from N500, N1000, and N2000.

Bags of Naira coins in Nigerian bank

One of the bags captured at close range contained 1000 pieces of N2 coins which amounts to N2000.

The bag is transparent and the gold coins can be seen each time it is turned, it made a jangling sound. The lady said the coins are now the way forward in the face of scarcity of Naira notes.

Funny reactions have trailed the video, but some Nigerians who saw the video posted by @3endingsongs actually said they like the coins.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Bartholomew Okporo said:

"Imagine paying ransome with coins. Na tipper Dem go take carry am."

@ezeogba said:

"Only mugus will condemn this, but trust me it's a welcome development."

@samsonoritsejafor commented:

"This is very good. When you carry heavy sacks as a trader, you will be forced to reduce the cost of goods."

DR.QUEEN said:

"Smart financial move to combat price inflation. Now we can have goods worth of 1naira and 5naira they should bring back the kobo too."

