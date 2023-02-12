A smart toddler sighted her late mother's burial photo at home and immediately recognised her face

In a video, the little child screamed 'mama' while pointing at the photo and trying to jump off her father's arms

Reacting to the clip, netizens got emotional over the video and some wondered how she recognised her late mum

A video of a cute toddler pointing at her late mother's burial photo has stirred emotions on social media.

In a sad clip, the toddler was standing on her father's lap when she suddenly sighted the photo.

Toddler recognises late mum Photo Credit: @tonic_health

Source: Facebook

The little girl began to scream 'mama' while pointing at the photo. Someone filmed the emotional moment.

Reacting to the video, some netizens expressed shock about the toddler being able to recognise her mother. Others felt pity for the little child.

Social media reactions

Edewor Johnson said:

'Baby girl God will watch over you and bless your father to take very good care of you and may your mother's soul rest in peace."

Muhammed Amatu commented:

"Very touching ooh lord take care of this little princess and bless the father with all forms of your blessings. Rip to the mum."

Dudu Thuko said:

"The way a father and a daughter loves each other these ones no one will separate them. Be strong dad for your child. Rip mama."

Professor Muna wrote:

"She is not seeing only the picture there! May God bless you and your future my little angel."

Destiny Dixon added:

"She misses her. How was she able to recognise her though? She's little."

Watch the video below:

