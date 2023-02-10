A lady who works as a painter has singlehandedly painted an entire two-storey building and it is very nice to see

A TikTok video showed when the lady named Chinenye was working on the house said to be located in Lagos

The beauty of the house painted by Chinenye has stunned a lot of TikTok users who have applauded her handwork

TikTok users were stunned by the video of a beautiful Nigerian lady who works as a painter.

In the video posted by @ritaogochi1, the lady was seen working in one of the rooms of a two-storey building.

The female painter named Chinenye painted a large two-storey building. Photo credit: TikTok/@ritaogochi1.

Source: TikTok

The female painter identified as Chinenye is said to be based in Lagos and one of the houses she painted was shown in the video.

Video of a female painter at work

The house painted by Chinenye is a large two-storey building that looks so stunning and beautiful.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady who recorded the video and posted it on TikTok jokingly described Chinenye as a wall gecko because of her ability to climb high walls.

She also described Chinenye as hardworking and said she uses her money to buy weave-on instead of people buying for her.

Nigerians on TikTok have expressed admiration for Chinenye and her hardworking nature. Others asked for her contact for possible patronage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Joshua Nweke560 said:

"Wow very impressive."

@Ezeh Chigozie38 reacted:

"The house fine."

@Toronto said:

"I'm proud of her."

@MINISTER Edith commented:

"Good job! More strength."

@Lisa Ajah805 said:

"God bless ur hand work dear."

@Mmirimalugo said:

"Wow am interested I need her contact please."

@ebubedike reacted:

"Please, give me her contact. I'm serious, please. I want her to paint my house."

@Nenyeart said:

"Namesake, we dey like painting."

Video of a lady who moulds blocks

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who moulds blocks received a gift of N100k.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady said she is a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

According to her, she started moulding blocks so as to earn money and support herself in school.

She said some of her friends encouraged her to join hook up but that she rejected the idea.

Source: Legit.ng