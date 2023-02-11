A 1 minute 14 seconds video has shown a smallish lady dancing energetically and shaking her waist in public

She was dressed in a pink polo and a black trouser and she danced in the midst of men who also have a small stature

The energy the small-looking lady exhibited in the dance video has made her a viral sensation and drawn comments from her fans

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A lady who has a small stature has gained a lot of fans on TikTok after posting a dance video.

The small-looking lady danced in public in the midst of men who equally have small stature.

The lady danced energetically in public. Photo credit: TikTok: @yaaadepa220.

Source: TikTok

Dressed in a pink top and a pair of black trousers, the lady jumped into the dance floor with impressive energy.

How a small-looking lady warmed hearts with her dance

She started with fast legwork which saw her moving her legs in quick succession. Not long after then, she changed her dance steps and began to throw her legs to the back and to the front.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She then shook her waist gently and briefly before exiting the stage for another person to dance. The new dancer was equally a smallish fellow who knows how to move his body.

A lot of positive reactions followed the video after it was posted by @yaaadepa220.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@1_drip figo asked:

"Where is Shatta Bundle?"

@Bee gold said:

"She's a good dancer."

@Wendy Adiepena 123 commented:

"The guy at the back too."

@Hypriest said:

"Please allow the other categories to dance some waii."

@User1681858132458 ruky beb said:

"I love your energy."

@Delsy reacted:

"Yvonne you are very good."

@saraheffag337@gamil.com said:

"I like your life."

@yakubuabdulrahm44 said:

"The last guy is the best dancer."

@ebenezerakintadeo said:

I'm happy to see you guys in this kind of enjoyment. No matter how God almighty Jehovah created you, he knew the reasons."

Video of man dancing inside a room

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man danced with a lot of energy inside a neat room.

The man was dressed in a white shirt tucked into black trousers with black shoes to match.

His dance moves feel like an acrobatic display because of the energy he applied.

Source: Legit.ng