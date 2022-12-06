An adorable video making the rounds on TikTok has shown the moment a mother danced for her newborn baby

In the trending clip, the happy mother gently positioned her little one on a chair and performed for her

Social media users have reacted massively to the viral video as many found it hilarious and lively to watch

A heartwarming video captured a doting Nigerian mother staging a beautiful performance for her little daughter.

In the exciting clip, the mother kept her beautiful baby girl on a chair and danced for her while flinging some empty bottles of water.

Mum dances for baby

While sharing the video on TikTok, the mother revealed how her daughter enjoys playing with empty plastic bottles.

The sweet video has gone viral online as netizens noted that the little girl's reaction was beautiful to see.

Netizens gush over adorable clip

@okedebbie said:

"See me smiling like mumu. Love her smile. What her name."

@floribangs reacted:

"See as I dey smile like goat. Her beauty is contagious."

@richealann2 wrote:

"That smile at the end. God please only one baby. Have been trying since."

@joycita459 added:

"This baby is just too cute."

@jennysspace55 reacted:

"See as pikin fine anyhow. I just want a man to impregnate me right now make I born my own o."

@jiyce552 noted:

"Your baby is so cute and her smile is a beauty to behold. Can I know her name please? Too cute to behold."

Mum and baby dance in sweet video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young mother and her kid have both stirred massive reactions online after they made a funny video where they danced. In the viral TikTok clip, the mother gave cues to her baby as a song played in the background.

The little girl followed the signs well and started dancing at the right time. The woman captioned the video "me coaching my SONSHINE", suggesting that she is arming her with the necessary skills to be a good dancer.

Many people were amazed by the bond between the mother and daughter, while some admired the interior decorations of their room.

Source: Legit.ng