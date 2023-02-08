A young lady who loves her boyfriend so much decided to leave her school when she heard that he was sick

The lady's happy boyfriend made a video of both of them on the bed as he told people how caring she is

Many social media users who reacted to their video wished them well in their relationship and hoped it would end in marriage

A popular content creator, @emmaifeanyi, has shared a video showing how his lover became focused on caring for him after he told her he was sick.

In a video that has gone viral, the man smiled at the camera as the lady pressed her phone behind him.

The young man posted a video of both of them on the bed. Photo source: @emmaifeanyi

Source: TikTok

Sweet couple goals

He revealed that the lady had to leave school to attend to him. Many people have praised the couple's relationship as some hoped they would marry.

Though he used the term "My Wife" loosely, many told him that the lady was a keeper and they both would make a lovely family together.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lady visits boyfriend and washes his clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @oluwafemifrancis2, shared a short video of his beautiful girlfriend, whom he invited for a sleepover.

The morning after she slept in his house, the girl swept his apartment and the whole compound. As if that was not enough work, she packed his dirty clothes and washed them.

She even did some chores in the kitchen before resting. The man said he was so pleased with what she had done so he decided to reward her. He took her out and changed her phone to a new one.

Source: Legit.ng