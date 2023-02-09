A girl amid boarders and parents who were sorting out their children's beds and loads cried silently and didn't want to show it

With a calm poster on a chair, she kept on looking at many people who were going about their activities

People who commented on her video said she was most probably missing the comforts of home already

A video of a schoolgirl crying silently in the presence of her mates and adults has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the video shared by @amo_weru, the little girl folded her hands across her stomach, trying hard not to let loud cries out. Only a person watching her closely would not know she was going through something.

In seconds, the kid continued watching what others were focused on as if nothing had happened to her. Adults around her carried on like nothing was off.

Many TikTokers who reacted to her video connected her sadness to being in a boarding school as they said the experience could be terrible.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

essy said:

"My son was like this on the first day I left him....it was so hurting I went home and cried so bad....."

kesh said:

"I was jus In this school last yr she will make it best school in Embu county."

Jackie gathimba said:

"I cried rivers, then my Mam came to pick me midterm just shed tears of joy."

Kevin Ronoh said:

"Boarding school isn't easy..... there is that feeling after parents leave you when the admission is done."

Bonnie said:

"I think she was missing jimjam already."

kinda aid:

"Yes I used to do that I was home sick."

Aineninsh said:

"I don’t know how many times I have cried like that hehe."

Sacubus Angelus207 said:

"Have been through that, sorry baby girl, what's the problem."

Boy cried in front of teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @youngamidex captured the moment a schoolboy could not stop crying in front of his teacher.

Standing in the presence of his mates, the kid said he did not show up at school a day before because he heard a teacher was looking for him.

Though he was profusely crying, many found his response for missing school funny. To make matters worse, his class teacher jokingly said that two teachers were now looking for him.

Source: Legit.ng