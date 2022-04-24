A video of a soldier in uniform delivering a sermon on an altar has got many talking on social media

This is as the force man had a rifle strapped to his chest as he preached passionately with a bible in one hand

Some Nigerians felt it wasn't necessary for the soldier to preach with a rifle, just as others made humor out of it

Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a soldier preaching with a rifle strapped to his chest.

The army personnel in uniform could be seen with a red bible he gesticulated with as he delivered a sermon from the pulpit, a short clip shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram showed.

The soldier preached with a rifle strapped to his chest. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

He hammered on 'the language God understands' in a setting that looked like a military camp.

This is as one of his listeners could be seen in the same military uniform he rocked while preaching.

"The only language that the lord understands is the language of judgment.

"The only language that the lord understands is the language of justice.

"The law itself has a direct phone line to the lord almighty. It has a hotline to him,'' he said to his listeners.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@_ur_lurd said:

"God bless our soldiers even while he share the word of God he is still on Gard it’s in a saying that the god of a soldier is his Gun."

@resmi_meyakini said:

"You won’t find developed countries soldiers preaching at the alter with gun .make we try dey educate our soldiers cos many don’t know left from right."

@mizgrace5 said:

"I no wan laugh even demon go fear to torment person for this kind of church."

@dannyross007 said:

"Frontline fighters still find time to pray, may God guide all the soldiers worldwide."

@kish_psil said:

"God is still in the business of raising men no matter your career path or profession.."

Police officer in uniform spotted preaching the gospel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a policeman was captured in a video preaching the gospel in uniform.

The young officer was preaching salvation through Christ Jesus as the source of true prosperity, safety, and wealth.

Speaking with a microphone, the gallant-looking policeman declared that whoever is a follower of God must depart from all sorts of evil.

He quoted from the Bible book of John 3:3 and 2 Timothy 2: 19-21.

Naturally, the boldness of the policeman caused a stir on social media as many encouraged him while others felt he should not have preached in uniform, even going as far as saying it's all a charade.

Source: Legit.ng