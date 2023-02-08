A man who got a new job decided to change his hairstyle from thick deadlocks to an impressive low cut

A video trending on TikTok showed when he sat in a saloon and the dreadlocks were pulled down

TikTok users are admiring the man's new look with some saying he is more handsome in the low cut

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Many TikTok users are admiring a man who cut his thick dreadlocks because he got a new job.

A video showing the man's saloon session was posted by @bigperk__, and the clip has since gone viral.

The man got a new job and decided to cut his long dreadlocks. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigperk_.

Source: TikTok

The man's dreadlocks are so thick that they looked like thick wool when they were rolled into tufts.

Video of a man cutting his long dreadlocks

He sat down and saloonist did a nice job on his hair. He first yanked off the large tufts with sharp scissors and then went to work on the undergrowths.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To make it neat, the hair was thoroughly washed after it was shaved to a low cut. The outcome of the whole process completely changed the man's facial appearance.

The video has since gone viral and attracted positive reactions from TikTok users some of who said the man looks more handsome in a low cut.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@CookingWithCole said:

"Changed his whole life for the BETTER! Yes sir."

@Erika Turner reacted:

"He looks nice and clean now."

@user5607131181644 said:

"That’s an entirely different person."

@Keke said:

"Gorgeous! You look very handsome!"

@Mickey Mickross commented:

"Throw your locks away."

@KBoogie427 commented:

"He needed all of that!!"

@blackgirlMagic said:

"Looks younger and more handsome."

@Sabrina reacted:

"You look good without dreadlocks."

@louisdeisy741@gmail.com said:

"Happy new year to him that was a big relief."

Video of a man with long hair

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man entered the Guinness World Records because of his hair.

The man's hair is so tall and straight that it makes him stand out anywhere he goes.

A viral TikTok video shows when the man was combing his hair and posing for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng