A man with very long hair that stands tall and unbending has gone viral after his video emerged on TikTok

The man named Benny Harlem has entered the Guinness World Record as the person with the highest high-top fade hair

His video posted on TikTok has gone viral and received over 739k likes and more than 12.6 million views

12.6 million TikTok users have viewed a 15 seconds video of a man with very long and tall hair.

The man identified as Benny Harlem has entered the Guinness World Records due to the uniqueness of his hair.

Benny Harlem's hair has stunned internet users. Photo credit: TikTok/@gwrarabic.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by Guinness World Records, Benny was seen proudly combing his hair and posing for the camera.

Video of a man with long straight hair

Each strand of Benny's dark hair stands tall and unbending almost like tiny iron bars. He carefully groomed it in the viral video and even when he bends down, the hair remains standing.

According to the Guinness World Records, it sometimes takes as many as two hours for Benny to finish combing his hair. The amazing hair measures 20.5 inches (52.0 cm). Interestingly, he shares the same hair type as his daughter.

He first went viral in 2016 after posing in a photo with his daughter whose hair is equally stunning. His Instagram account currently has over 503k followers.

Watch the video below:

Viral video of a girl with long and curly hair

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a baby girl who is blessed with so much hair went viral on TikTok.

The baby's hair is so dark, curly, and long that many people were asking her parents what they use on it.

Each strand of the hair looks so beautiful and it makes the child stand out. Some people started catching baby fever after seeing the video.

Apart from the child's hair, her shining skin and the beauty of her face all made her look like a special creature from God.

Her video trended for many days and got positive comments from TikTok users.

Source: Legit.ng