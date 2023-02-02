A little girl, Boluwatife Semilore, who does not like going out to play during break time told her teacher she lost her parents

During one of her breaks, Semilore asked her teacher to guide her on how she could solve mathematics questions

Many people who watched the student's video said that they hope she gets the needed help to succeed

A few days ago, a kind teacher shared a video of one of her students who always stays back during break time to read instead of going out to play.

As the girl's video trended, many people wanted to know what could be wrong with her as some gave wild guesses why she may be keeping to herself.

Boluwatife Semilore stays in class when others go out to play. Photo source: TikTok/@chiibabyy

Little girl remains focused

In another clip shared by the teacher, she identified the girl as Boluwatife Semilore and noted that she still would not go out to play during break time.

The teacher who is also a corps member revealed Semilore told her she lost both of her parents. The lady is looking for how to help the kid.

Showing how focused she is with her books, the kid asked for the teacher's guidance to solve some mathematics questions.

Below are some of the reactions:

IamStellasmile said:

"I feel like she’s new to this environment."

Nella_rsa said:

"She needs a friend."

Cynthia Onyinyechi asked:

"Please where is she based?"

adebanjooritoke@gmai said:

"My biggest fear as a mother God pls don't let me die untimely death for the sake of my kids."

TheeChosenOne said:

"Dear lord please protect her at all cost. Give her strength & everything she needs in Jesus name."

Elizar said:

"When others are going home to get sweet hugs n smiles she doesn't have one."

Student cries because teacher wants to see him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @youngamidex captured the moment a schoolboy could not stop crying in front of his teacher.

Standing in the presence of his mates, the kid said that he did not show up at school a day before because he heard a teacher was looking for him.

Though he was profusely crying, many found his response for missing school funny. To make matters worse, his class teacher jokingly said that two teachers are now looking for him.

