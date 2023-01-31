During a communion service, a priest caused a commotion in church as he went tough on congregants without PVCs

In a trending video, the priest could be seen requiring church members to display their PVCs before they receive communion

While many persons commended the priest's action, others frowned at it and knocked the initiative

A video of a priest enforcing "no PVC, no communion" during a church service has gone viral and got Nigerians talking.

A netizen who shared the clip on TikTok wondered where the church is located.

He chased away those without PVCs. Photo Credit: TikTok/@famouschicken5

In the clip, members were required to showcase their PVCs before they are given communion. One of the congregants was made an example for others. The congregant appeared not to have her PVC and was chased away by the priest.

Others without PVCs took cues from the erring congregant and left the line to their seats. A particular lady showcased her PVC to the priest and then the congregation as she received communion.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the authenticity of the video at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user1570694600306 said:

"I wish Reverends and Pastors started this late.

"They should have hmmered in this starting January last year."

Alieze Isaiah said:

"Time for communion should not be used for a joke... be careful before you will be betrayed father."

chimereachiever said:

"So the man behind no even get em own Pvc. See him see run."

Nnamdi nnamani said:

"Chaiii can anyone tell me the location of this church i want buy them koboko i really like this and i wish this priest will visit my village."

nations244 said:

"In the last 8years, Nobody wey no see SHEGE BANZA for this country."

chandler_43 said:

''Everybody must have sense by fire by thurder."

@ssshhhillls said:

"Even Jesus flog Shege commot from careless citizens body, this time every body most vote."

