A Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions on social media after trying to get every drop of the fuel he paid for

The man held the fuel pump and swiped his palm over it to absorb the last drop so nothing is wasted

Many people who reacted to the video said that they understand the man's attitude as getting fuel is now a hard task

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As fuel scarcity and high pump prices keep biting hard across Nigeria, a video shared by @faderera2023 has shown how a man behaved at a filling station.

After getting served in his jerrycan, the man held the pump and rubbed his hand over the nuzzle to get whatever drop it has left from his portion.

The man made sure to wipe every last drop of fuel. Photo source: TikTok/@faderera2023

Source: UGC

Man's funny behaviour in fuel queue

The short video showed the moment he went straight ahead to rub the same hand over his keg as a way to avoid waste. Many people who watched his video could not stop laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There were also other kegs there with him in the queue waiting to be served fuel.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share mixed reactions

The video has gathered over 200 comments with 15,000 likes as of the time of writing this report. Below are some of the reactions:

user63171337053821 said:

"I guess is igbo man."

Ibisaki39 said:

"There shall be no waste in the land."

itsallcrazyhere said:

"E must no waste."

_Cyrus said:

"For this #400 you won leave the drop, nobody does that."

Spencer said:

"That one go charge phone full."

adurafiyinmi said:

"This guy done ment well i can feel his pain."

Wealth said:

"This one nah confirm werey, nah fuel scarcity cause am."

Vandre said:

"Bro doesn't know that it will have evaporated in his hand."

Sharon said:

"He say no carry my remaining fuel give another person."

Lady gets fuel as gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman with the Twitter handle @Mhisoby went online to show the kindness she got from her friend.

Seeing that the lady needed fuel to run her business, the friend kept a keg of fuel for her with a note attached to it.

@Mhisoby returned home to find the content and was surprised. A part of the letter read:

"Remember you complained sometime last week that you needed fuel, and today there is scarcity of fuel everywhere in Lagos..."

Source: Legit.ng