A Nigerian lady called Portable, with small stature has expressed self-love as she is seen dancing very nicely in public

In a video she posted, the lady was seen walking with much confidence and climbing into her car while adorning a native dress

The video shows when she stepped out and danced accurately in a public gathering and expressed much love for herself

A Nigerian lady called Portable has displayed cool dance moves in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

In the video posted on her TikTok handle, @_portablee, the lady who has a small stature was dressed in a native dress.

The lady was dressed in ankara gown and she danced nicely in public. Photo credit: TikTok/@_portablee.

Source: UGC

The video opened with her walking to her car and then climbing it as if she was going for an event.

Lady with small stature dancing in public

In the second secne, she was seen in a gathering of other women who were uniformly dressed.

She was at the back of the gathering when she started dancing with much energy and a lot of joy in her heart.

She captioned the video:

"I love myself."

When she posted the video, it quickly escalated and gathered over 441k views.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@user9825738625287 said:

"My daughter recognize her small but mighty in my siblings and I."

@princess commented:

"Looking beautiful. Pls what's the title of the song?"

@babatundehainagol said:

"I Love this dance mamii. Beautiful."

@Rasheedat Uthman36 commented:

"You are beautifully designed."

@Simple -AJ said:

"You're wonderfully and beautifully made."

@gold collection said:

"Sis I will like to be your daughter ma'am."

@isagodiyadupsy reacted:

"You are beautiful ma."

@Fapohunda Alimat said:

"Portable I really miss you ma. You are awesome to be with."

@user6159356422494 said:

"I love your swag ma."

