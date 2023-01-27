A little boy could not control his tears after his mother pranked him with a romantic message on her phone

The married woman claimed to have received a message from a man just to see how her son would react to it

In the viral video, the little boy broke down in tears and attempted to report his mother for cheating on his dad

A cute little boy got so emotional after reading a romantic text message on his mother's phone.

The boy's mother had pranked her son with a fake message which she claimed to have received from her 'side boo'.

Little boy reads romantic message on mum's phone Photo Credit: @dandkeytv/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the text message, the imaginary side boo asked the married woman to remember to give him a kiss when her husband and kids go to bed.

"When your husband and kids go to sleep, come give me a kiss."

Reacting to the message, the little boy broke down in tears and lamented over the text message. He screamed and tried reporting to his mother, but was held back by the woman who opened up that it was just a prank.

Social media reactions

@lacedwithkay said:

"Nah he thought the life that he knew was over."

@arahyayllie stated:

"People think you only damage the other person when infidelities happen, kids feel betrayed too."

@baddee2016 wrote:

"Imagine what kids who really experience things like this and separation of the family."

@wtfbronic reacted:

"He was so sad. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry with him poor guy, glad he seen it was a joke!"

@heru5ra reacted:

"My boy was not feeling that at all! he started crying cause he knew what he had to do next! “This gone hurt me more then it’s gone hurt you momma.”

@spooky_princess96 added:

"This just proves how much a mother and fathers love and loyalty towards one another is sooo important for the kids."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng