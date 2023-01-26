A young Nigerian lady got many people saying she indeed played a fast one on her brother with a TikTok filter

Without knowing that the filter had been activated to make his eyes look teary, the boy called for his aunty's help

Social media users who saw the boy's frustration mixed with fear said that he would never forgive his aunty

A Nigerian lady, @goodybabe4, played a prank on her nephew and the reaction was so hilarious. After the boy came back from school, she tried out a crying TikTok filter on him.

While telling people that she wanted to try out the filter on him, the lady shielded her eyes so the filter does not make her face look funny.

The boy had to call his aunt to confirm if he is really crying. Photo source: TikTok/@goodybabe4

Crying TikTok filter

She called the boy to sit in front of her camera. The boy became confused when he started noticing his eyes droopy as if he was crying.

After trying hard to clean his eyes, he had to fearfully call his aunt to come and check if he was truly crying.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Iyo Re said:

"As dis one big reach e never still get sense say na filter."

Itz Pretty Joy said:

"Oo poor innocent boy so sorry."

WONDER said:

"How many times would them tell you before you know your aunt's isn't for you. she never leave she have left u behind."

Cybha_ said:

"Legends say he is still cleaning his face with his shirt."

Chibuzor Nnajike said:

"Waiting u do dis boy God nor go forgive u."

ohema shaker collection said:

"Aunty Anjia am I crying no body beat me and am crying."

