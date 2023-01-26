A lady has revealed how her day got better after she spotted two cute boys with a unique bond walking along the road

The stunned lady shared an admirable video of the schoolboys on uniform as they moved along the road

According to her, she saw both of them walking together on her way to school, and she admired their friendship

A pretty lady has melted hearts online after sharing a video of two young boys with a unique bond.

In the video, the boys wore neat school uniforms and moved happily along the pedestrian walkway, while chatting and gisting each other.

Little boys show off unique friendship Photo Credit: @tyrese_jeneker/TikTok

Source: UGC

The two boys seemed to be talking about something amusing as they demonstrated and laughed heartily.

A lady who revealed was on her way to school, slowed down her vehicle to watch them in admiration.

Sharing the video, she stated that the view of both of them made her day as she admired the bond they share as friends.

"Saw these two when I was on my way to school. This literally made my day", she said.

Social media reactions

@Makoti_kamamakho said:

"I wish they don't grow apart."

@Daylans2020 wrote:

"I wonder what they are laughing and talking about."

@shakes commented:

"Wish I can go back to being young again."

@zakeysha added:

"That's real besties the way I smiled when I saw this video."

@m.gadi said:

"Giving friends to brothers type vibe. They most definitely got each other

@tl wrote:

"beasties for life."

@user2607339642289 reacted:

"They are so happy early in the morning."

@king_comeback replied:

"Brings back wonderful memories."

Watch the video below:

Two little friends exhibit love for each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two little ladies who met each other and became friends when they were at foundation school lost touch and stayed apart for a long time. They got a chance to see each other again recently and it became an emotional reunion.

The two friends are identified as Leila and Seren. Their sad separation happened when Leila moved to Chicago. Their parents arranged their recent meeting and the cuties could not get enough of each other when they met.

In the emotional video which has gone viral, one of the kids was seen running like a sprinter immediately she caught sight of her long time friend. She caught up with her and then they both hugged.

Source: Legit.ng