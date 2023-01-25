A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video after her landlord sent her a quit notice to evacuate the place she renovated

According to the heartbroken lady, she was given only one month in the eviction letter to leave the place

In the video, she showed how the shop was when she rented it and the transformation after she renovated it

A video of the letter a landlady sent to a shop owner to quit the building in just one month has gone viral on social media.

The Nigerian lady identified as @smallmadam18 on TikTok, rented the shop and renovated it with thousands of naira for her business.

However, it was very painful when the landlady asked her to leave after all her investment in the building.

In the video, she showed the view of the shop when she rented the place and the transformation after she renovated it.

She also showed the letter her landlady sent to her to quit the shop in one month.

According to her, the pain she feels is greater than the pain felt after breaking up with her lover.

The letter read:

"We hereby as a legal consultant to Mrs. Iguodala Girolamo (your Landlady) owner of the building situated at Along Ugbor Road, Benin City, Edo State, and on whose behalf give you 1month notice to quit and deliver up in possession of the store situated at the above-named address which you hold of her yearly tenant thereof.

"This notice to quit takes effect from the 1st day of Feb 2023 and shall expire on the 28th of February 2023."

Social media reactions

@6stars wrote:

"Reason why I had to look for aself-madee space because I nor fit cry premium tears. so sorry dear."

@FOWODARA said:

"It happens everywhere once they see you design your shop. It's either they double your rent or they ask you to leave."

@Tummy added:

"Is dis playing ,abi the landlord chop winch ,why not tell u before u start renovation."

@Jaycruzerville commented:

"How can they just serve you eviction notice under a month. Take them to court my sis then you will know the power a tenant has over a landlord."

@BADMAN replied:

"Them just Dey scare you joo. Call your lawyer. Gbam. Dem go pay everything."

@OxaxK reacted:

"You will bounce back bigger and better.. stay strong."

@Missparkers wrote:

"So sorry dear hmmm it’s well , better one is coming very close in Jesus name."

@Ashiru Zainab said:

"Them no fit try this one for Lagos o. We no go gree. I’ll use 2yrs without rent or you pay me all the money I used with jara including court fee."

@EMERALDVEE wrote:

"They did same thing to my mom at sakponba rd and still asked her to fix d store back d way she meant it or she will pay 1m,nah court end am las las."

@Lalakanty commented:

"Na so Benin landlord n landlady mata just be."

@Kim rejoice1 wrote:

"It is well my love. God is going to surprise you."

@Eyinjuoluwa222 said:

"I go first commot my pop first nah daga I go use commot my tile the last part I go use my sht frame the wall I moveeee."

@Cherish reacted:

"Pure wickedness."

@Enyinnaya added:

"Sue him get the money you spent back he knew these and watched you spend money."

Landlord gives tenant quit notice for always bringing girls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that for his 'act of prostitution,' a Nigerian landlord has served his tenant with a quit notice.

In the viral notice shared on Facebook by Gist Ville, the landlord noted that the tenant formed a habit of always bringing home different girls. The letter addressed to one Babajide, went on to explain that it became necessary as the tenant failed to heed series of warnings with respect to his sexual activities.

The landlord gave the tenant an ultimatum of November 2021 to vacate the premises.

