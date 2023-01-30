A talented little Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after showing off her amazing acting skills

In the video shared via popular app, TikTok, the little girl was asked to break down in tears to receive sweets

The talented kid immediately swung into action and cried so hard until eyewitnesses pleaded with her to stop

A little girl has earned praises on TikTok after displaying her top-notch acting skills.

A trending video on the app showed the talented kid crying effortlessly after she was promised sweets.

Little girl cries uncontrollably for stick sweet Photo Credit: @kamsopre/TikTok

Source: UGC

At one point in the video, she got so overwhelmed and fell to the ground while crying uncontrollably.

Eyewitnesses at the scene had to appeal to her to get up from the floor, as she was already so consumed with the acting.

Her beautiful display did not only earn her sweets, but a whooping sum of N2,000 from a young man who was so pleased with her acting prowess.

Social media reactions

@abi2000o said:

"Even after she got paid for the first crying she was still available to cry a second time without none stop. I swear the girl mean business."

@serwaaagyemang1 stated:

"See her eyes like my own. She likes sweet things."

@padorah1302 reacted:

"Nollywood don't pretend you haven't seen an actress here. She doesn't even need to attend your auditions. Mercy Johnson Okojie this should be yo dota."

@amquejose said:

"I shouted Ahhhh. I fainted 3 tyms before commenting. Dis talent is neutral. Witchcraft follow put body omo."

@samste0 added:

"She said thank you with the cry for that another cry she will said it a great Business for her."

@delighy776 added:

"Actresses come o. Tinto Dikeh dey learn work. Even Mercy Johnson no do reach like this."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng