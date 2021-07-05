A Nigerian policewoman, Faith Okwuego Ejoh, has shown a great example of human kindness as she paid the school fees of 19 students in Delta state

Many people praised her, saying they need more officers in the country to follow her example of generosity

According to Joel Nwokeoma, the students were very happy after their fees were cleared by the policewoman

A female police officer in Delta state, Faith Okwuego Ejoh, has been celebrated for paying both the school and examination fees of 19 students in the state.

A member of the Punch editorial board, Joel Nwokeoma, who disclosed this on LinkedIn said that the students are from Ezechma Senior Secondary School in Aniocha North local government in the state.

The police officer was described as someone with a heart of gold. Photo source: LinkedIn/Joel Nwokeoma

The kids were filled with joy

He further said that the police officer is from the Galilee Police State in Ute Ogbeje. Joel revealed that the young pupils were so joyful when they realised what she did.

In praising the woman’s gesture, he said:

“She is a great woman with heart of Gold. Join me in celebrating this amazing change agent from unusual quarters. You too can make a little difference in your little corner. The way to kill darkness is to light a little candle around you.”

Joel attached a photo of the woman, and a snap showing the students and their teacher who all beamed with smiles in their group photograph.

God bless you

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the post below:

Ogwu Justin said:

"God bless her."

Funmilayo Oluyomi said:

"Thanks for your kind gesture. More blessings to you officer."

Augustus Ikpechukwu Ovu said:

"These are the kinds of police officers we need in our system, not these corrupt beggars in uniform."

Israel Olaore said:

"We celebrate you woman of honor. You've shown me that Nigeria has public officers who invest in others to lift them up."

Monsuru Bello said:

"God will continue to bless you and protect you in line of your duties and family."

The officer does not collect bribes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a traffic warden, Oloyede Temitope, was celebrated for his selfless service and how he goes about his work without fuss.

In April, Oloyede was picked as the Splash FM Hero of the month. In a video interview done by Ayo Adams, the officer said he sees himself as a servant to the people.

The officer is popular in Ibadan where he directs traffic along custom-secretariat road in the city.

A resident, Abdulmumin Adebiyi, said the man corrects erring motorists in love without looking for a way to fleece them of money.

