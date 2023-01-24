Owing to her extreme shortness, young Josephine who is 20-year-old may never get to fulfill her dream of becoming a model

The lady who is often mistaken for a 5-year-old kid began to crawl at the age of six and started schooling late

Despite her condition, the young lady still holds her head high and is now looking to become the next Lionel Messi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A 20-year-old lady often mistaken for a 5-year-old girl by virtual of her smallish appearance has gone viral.

The lady identified as Josephine was born with extreme shortness, a bit larger head and a back tumor that affected her life and aspiration.

Josephine had desired to be a model. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Source: UGC

According to Afrimax who shared her story, Josephine's mum said that her daughter began to walk at the age of 11 after she started crawling late at age six.

This resulted in her starting school late. Afrimax reported that Josephine's dream was to become a model but her condition would not allow her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The kid who now plays football desires to someday replace Lionel Messi. Josephine is seen in the video Afrimax shared playing football with other kids.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mlle V. auxiliaire sexuelle said:

"She never smiles. Never see her smile one time.... That is sad or she is just shy..."

Isha Samura said:

"You are beautiful and keep hoping and praying God will answer you one day in Jesus Christ mighty name amen."

Evelyn Dobbins said:

"Oooh sweetie wish I could give you a hug.God will take care of you..."

Tim Camerl said:

"God bless you and your family's hope you get your dreams love well God love u and so do we God put u here for a reason!!! Your heart is bigger than the world!!"

Reina Africana said:

"People complain about that life circumstances which is completely normal. I hope that young ladies dreams come true."

PUREWATER1212 said:

"Wait ✋who said this beautiful woman is not a model... she is a model of..COURAGE .. STRENGTH BEAUTY..and that list could go on and on....she is my kinda MODEL."

Lady with tiny voice and baby face cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady born with a tiny voice and a baby face and cried out that people doubt that she is an adult.

The TikToker with the handle @itzamealiaa has a small stature which is not helped by her tiny voice and baby-like face and this has led many to conclude she is not of age.

In a video on the platform, the bold and courageous lady revealed she has the Russell-Silver syndrome (RSS) disorder which is responsible for her small stature.

RSS is a rare disorder characterized by intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), poor growth after birth, a relatively large head size, a triangular facial appearance, a prominent forehead (looking from the side of the face), body asymmetry and significant feeding difficulties.

Source: Legit.ng