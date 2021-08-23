A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media following her reaction to her boyfriend's proposal

In the trending video, the lady who is probably overwhelmed with emotions gave her boyfriend a slap across the face after accepting his proposal

The stunned boyfriend stood up and stormed off the supermarket where he had made the proposal as people looked on

What started off as a romantic moment between two lovers took a totally different turn.

This is owing to a lady's reaction after her boyfriend proposed at a supermarket.

The lady seemed to have acted out of overexcitement Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lady couldn't contain her emotion at seeing her boyfriend on one knee with an engagement ring.

She first burst into loud screams, turned around excitedly and did something unusual.

The unidentified lady slapped her boyfriend after consenting to his marriage proposal.

She realised too late her wrongdoing and tried to make amends with her lover who left the premises angrily without completing the engagement.

Nigerians react

@shonddrey said:

"Lmao, mama took WhatsApp status to reality all those when I finally meet the loml I’ll slap him posts e shock her."

@mochubbie commented:

"Proposal wey everybody dey find e reach your turn you tear am slap. Now they have left you."

@flamezy_official wrote:

"That Slap Was Necessary! it's A Way Of Checking If He Knows What He's Signing Up For! Apparently He Doesn't....."

@thrift_by_susan stated:

"OMGThe slap was not deliberate , it was due to over excitement, it was a romantic slap that went wrong."

Lady 'scatters' her marriage proposal in overexcitement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had 'scattered' her marriage proposal out of overexcitement.

In the video clip posted by @Hoekage77, an unnamed boyfriend was seen on both knees as his surprised girlfriend approached the crowded scene.

While the crowd cheered them on, the boyfriend brought out the engagement ring and was about fixing the ring on her finger when she went haywire.

The unidentified lady erupted in loud screams while her boyfriend, speechless, remained on his knees, perhaps taken aback by her reaction.

Source: Legit