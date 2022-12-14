A young woman took to social media to show off the impressive gift her father bought her

In the clip, a happy Zinhle Masilela is seen accepting a brand-new BMW from her father at a car dealership

Zinhle expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post, thanking her father for all he does for her and their family

Seeing parents go above and beyond for their children is always so precious. One dad went all out for his dear daughter by surprising her with a brand new whip – and it’s not your regular ride.

A young woman was over the moon as her dad handed over the keys to a German machine. Image: @cleopatra_masilela/Instagram

The lucky lady Zinhle Masilela (@cleopatra_masilela) took to Instagram to show off the priceless moment as her father finalised the purchase of a stunning BMW vehicle to hand over to her.

An elated Zinhle is seen receiving the new car with great excitement as well as showing off its impressive specs. She captioned the post:

“Forever and always grateful! Thank you Dad for each and everything that you do for us you mean the world to me! ❤️ u’Nkulunkulu andise la uthatha khona! Ngiyabonga kakhulu Masilela❤️.”

Zinhle’s online friends were overjoyed for her as they took to the comments to shower her with love and congratulatory messages.

lady_amar1 remarked:

“I love papa for loving you! Congratulations once again dadewethu ❤️.”

sheelah_dealz wrote:

“Ngwana daddy.”

Tshepivundla commented:

“Congratulations Beautiful ✨.”

Heresaratsupa responded:

“You are so blessed to have parents like this … I’m going to give my kids the same luxury .”

Elsebetso asked:

“Can you hire me shame just to take care of you?

makaziwe_mk said:

“ Asbonge !!!”

presh_hlahlandlela reacted:

“❤️❤️❤️you’re blessed.”

queen_of__property_lifestyle replied:

“You are blessed babe , May God protect you and your car. May he give your father prosperous, fruitful longevity. Enjoy your ride.”

Social media calls young lady out after claiming her father bought her Mercedes-Benz

Meanwhile, legit.ng earlier reported how a young lady with the Twitter handle @Thatomatlops has left Mzansi with raised eyebrows after she shared what was meant to be a heartfelt post on her Twitter page about her father buying her an expensive Mercedes-Benz car.

She captioned it as an early birthday gift while she shared the pictures of herself standing next to the expensive car and even a picture of the car key

Investigative Twitter was not letting the post slide so easily after many tweeps noticed that she was in fact standing next to two different models of Mercedes-Benz. Others also took notice of her bio which said she works as a salesperson at a Mercedes Benz dealership.

