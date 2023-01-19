A short video of a man and a dog dancing in a car and both dressed in matching outfits has gone viral

As a song was playing in the clip, the man hyped his dog while the animal kept moving his head to the rhythm

Many social media users who reacted to the video said they would not be surprised to hear the dog talk with the way it behaved

A young man, @love_n_nazhas, shared a video of himself and his dog vibing to a song like they were buddies in his car.

In the funny video the man shared, he had the pet dressed up like a human being. They even wore matching outfits.

Many wondered how the man was able to dress up the dog. Photo source: TikTok/@love_n_naz

Man and dog in a car

As the song was playing, the dog bobbed its head like it understood everything. During its performance, the man made comments to hype the dog up.

At a point in the video, the animal turned its head towards the window with a human-like mannerism.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6,000 comments with more than 140,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

thisisnot.me__ said:

"This dog is human nothing anybody is going to tell me."

Edd Edd said:

"Me just waiting for this dog to talk one day."

Real Mukango said:

"Does this dog bark or it only responds to drip and music."

nikita daniels said:

"There is no way this dog dresses well than me. I need to change my wardrobe."

Dickie_yonnah said:

"Is that dog your sibling, you guys looks like identical twins."

Diana Gallegos said:

"You guys are star's you guys need to be on television with your own hit."

danytremblay147 said:

"the dog doesn't want even to look at him he is thinking what are you doing to me."

Fred Federico Iyamu said:

"Is the dog really closing his eyes to enjoy the music?"

Dogs welcome lady home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @mhizrhema, shared a video of how her brother's dogs showed her love when she visited him.

In a clip she posted on her TikTok, different breeds of dogs jumped on her happily, wagging their tails as she petted their heads.

She had to carry one of the dogs at a point during the clip. At the start of the video, the animals were already at the gate before she came in.

