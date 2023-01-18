A lady stirred mixed reactions on social media after showing her highly luxurious house with bulletproof doors

Aside from having a remote control gate, the house has an electric fence for security and a solar system for electricity

Many people who tried to trivialise the wealth in her home got befitting responses from the rich lady

A Nigerian lady, @_goldia, has got many people's attention with a viral video on TikTok that captured the luxuries in her house.

In the TikTok clip, the lady revealed that her house has bulletproof doors and an electric fence. She even showed a car park that held many solar panels, saying her house does not rely on the national grid for electricity.

The lady's video got mixed reactions from people. Photo source: TikTok/@_goldia

Source: UGC

Expensive features in lady's house

Going into the house, she revealed that they also have an ice maker. There is a private lounge for indoor relaxing and on the balcony is a hammock.

Watch the video below:

Many TikTokers were amazed that her house has things only in the dreams of many as they wondered how rich her family must be.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Holy Grant asked:

"These are normal things or?"

She aptly replied:

"Yeah it’s pretty normal because every everyone has bulletproof doors and solar power."

Abiodun Ibitoye said:

"I thought most of these are normal, but make I keep quiet before someone attacks me."

Oyewumi Mueez Bolaji said:

"Those of you wey dey shout normal things. Nah you sabi where you see normal things oo me and you know sey this is definition of rich so don’t hate."

Umutesi Celine said:

"Tell me you're rich without telling me you're rich."

Gracie said:

"Na today this poverty pain me."

peterskehinde said:

"You just called me broke in 1000 ways."

Titilope deborah said:

"I will try so that my kids can do this since I can’t."

Source: Legit.ng