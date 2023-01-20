A Nigerian man has taken to social media to display his magnificent abode with red tiles and a spacious compound

The house owner proudly highlighted the pitfalls he avoided to be able to achieve such a lovely feat

Some netizens frowned at the pitfalls the man listed out urging him to reveal his source of income

A Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions with his proud show off of his spacious mansion.

The TikTok clip he shared was made at night and gave a quick view of his abode from its main gate and then to the compound.

He said that he doesn't womanise. Photo Credit: TikTok/@officialafro_g

He listed some things he avoided to be able to build such an edifice. The man wrote on the clip:

"I achieved this because I don't smoke. I don't club. I don't drink. I don't womanise."

In a previous clip, the man opened up that his father was kidnapped and killed in 2010 as a result of jealousy.

The self-acclaimed billionaire said that "his father is back" through him.

Social media reactions

Don's Ernest said:

''Taa oga leave those things u are saying if God won bless you he will surely bless you."

Mercyderah said:

"Space still choke, E go still enter 2 mansion congratulations dear. I tap this blessing."

Slimzy Iheanyichukwu said:

"I don't do all this things you listed but am still broke."

Ofysa_yannie said:

"Congratulations sir, may God keep blessing you sir, e good to marry better woman, that's wen you can achieve all this, when she give u peace of mind."

Ebuka Ibezim said:

"So does it mean that those that do all this mentioned above wouldn't achieve it too?"

promiseachor6 said:

"Smokers achieve more no come name us feel useless."

Okada rider flaunts the fine house he built

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported an okada rider had shown off the fine house he constructed for his future wife.

He stated that the house is also for himself and reminded netizens that every hustle matters.

On his advise to youths earning a living legitimately, he told Legit.ng:

"...There's not much money or less money, it all depends on how u use whatever amount you have well.

"Always be passionate, be focused, be positive in life, trust God and work smart. The rest will follow."

