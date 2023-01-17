A Nigerian lady got many amazed when she unboxed the big bag of provisions she brought from Nigeria to Canada

The lady took out provisions like eguisi, ogbono, sachets of milk and tomatoes, and many food spices

Many social media users who saw her brought out packs of maggi and stock fish wondered if she would open a store

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A young Nigerian lady, @iam_chloey, has made a video to show the provisions he brought from Nigeria to the UK.

Using a box she stated her mother made for her, the lady showed off many sachets of milk, tea and tomatoes.

People were amazed at the things she took to Canada. Photo source: TikTok/@iam_chloey

Source: UGC

Many provisions in her box

That was not all, there were also big packs of "poundo" in the big travelling box. Those were not all, she took stock fish, eguisi and ogbono along.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Other things in the back were packs of green tea, dried pepper. She even took game card like "Whot" along.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 1,500 comments and more than 120,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ItsDebora.K said:

"The whole plane probably smelt like a supermarket."

Marilyn Estrada said:

"Just open a grocery store."

Favour Clement said:

"I’m saving this video for when I’ll leave Nigeria, so I won’t miss anything on the list."

Koffi said:

"Cameroon pepper will be the best."

mary ejike said:

"This is me I even brought Nigeria salt to Qatar."

ifunanya876 said:

"Some of those stuffs are so unnecessary."

Bosslady asked:

"And customs didn’t disturb?"

She replied:

"Everything is allowed."

Another lady regretted taking provisions to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions on TikTok after sharing a video showing what she regretted taking when relocating to Canada.

In the clip, she gave garri and palm oil as some of the food items. She even listed dry okra and cocoyam powder.

Many Nigerians in her comment section were surprised that she would regret travelling with such when they are sought-after items among Africans abroad.

Source: Legit.ng