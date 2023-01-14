A single father has shared an emotional video on social media revealing his plight with his little son

According to the man identified as @rohanbinhussein, his babymama abandoned their child at just two weeks old

However, the lady saw their child going viral on TikTok and became eager to take the baby away from him

A father with the handle @rohanbinhussein on TikTok has called out his babymama who wants to take his baby from him.

In a trending video shared via TikTok, the father said his babymama has abandoned their child at just two weeks old.

Man says babymama abandoned son at two weeks Photo Credit: @rohanbinhussein/TikTok

According to him, the woman had left him for another man shortly after she gave birth to a son for him.

However, months later, the doting father shared a video of himself taking care of his son, and the video went viral on social media.

His babymama came across the video and has been making efforts to take the baby from his father since then.

In the father's words:

"Those who are asking whether the mother is dead, it's not true. She left me for another man. My baby was abandoned at 2 weeks.

"After his mother saw him on TikTok, now she wants to snach him from me. Guys give me some advice."

Social media reactions

@user694736698775 said:

"If she couldn't manage him by then wat makes her think she can now."

@michealalpha503 stated:

"Just take care of ur child and don’t let her to take him because you don’t know her plan."

@molebogeng336 commented:

"Please what ever u are doing don't let her take him away from u where was she all this while protect your son bro please."

@timsiza0 said:

"I myt not knw wat channels have you used but maintenance first for all de months she left."

@user4175147785 reacted:

"Don't worry l was like the way you are she thought babygirl will die but until now the baby is 12yrs l can't allow her to access to my kid so keep off."

@mahunza14 reacted:

"Let her visit him in your presence, just so the baby doesn't grow up with hatred and resentment for women. But don't let her take her."

@carlosmaiden88 added:

"Go to legal Aid a get help, she need to stay where she was and you be strong for you and your son God Bless you."

Single mum locks baby outside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was recently bewildered over his experience at a new apartment he packed into. According to a story shared by Choco on Twitter, the man said he noticed the strange actions of a baby who lived close to him.

Whenever he returns home and the baby sights him, the kid starts crying at the top of his voice. After a quick investigation, he discovered that the mother of the baby, who's a single mum, locks the child outside whenever her lover comes to visit. He warned single mothers to always put their children first before any man, no matter how in love they are.

The tweet read: "A man packed into this new apartment and next to his house was a single mother with her baby. Every time the baby sees him, he starts crying. He was like this baby is strange. Turns out she locks out her baby at the corridor outside whenever her lover comes visiting. Single ladies u can do better pls. Ur child should always be first be4 any man."

Source: Legit.ng