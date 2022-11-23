A heartbroken Nigerian man has warned ladies to be very careful about the way they treat their babies

The young man had packed into a new apartment, only to find out that a single mother neglects her child

Whenever her lover comes to visit at home, she locks the baby outside while she remains indoors with her man

A Nigerian man was recently bewildered over his experience at a new apartment he packed into.

According to a story shared by Choco on Twitter, the man said he noticed the strange actions of a baby who lived close to him.

Whenever he returns home and the baby sights him, the kid starts crying at the top of his voice.

Baby neglected by mum

After a quick investigation, he discovered that the mother of the baby who's a single mum, locks the child outside whenever her lover comes visiting.

He warned single mothers to always put their children first before any man, no matter how in love they are.

The tweet read:

"A man packed into this new apartment and next to his house was a single mother with her baby. Every time the baby sees him, he starts crying. He was like this baby is strange.

"Turns out she locks out her baby at the corridor outside whenever her lover comes visiting. Single ladies u can do better pls. Ur child should always be first be4 any man."

Single mum cancels wedding over fiance's demand to leave her baby behind

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful woman thought it wise to cancel her imminent wedding after her husband-to-be and his family members made an impossible request. The single mother was previously in a relationship which produced a child.

However, the relationship didn't work out and she met another man who was interested in her and they got engaged. Shortly after the engagement, her husband-to-be and his family insisted that she doesn't bring her child into her matrimonial home after marriage.

Thembisele_Q who shared the story on Twitter said: "I stan this girl. She cancelled her engagement mid-lobola negotiations because her fiancé and his family wouldn’t allow her to move in with her child from her previous relationship."

