A mother has shared a video on TikTok app showing the hilarious position she found her little daughter

In the viral clip, the mother revealed how she broke down in tears while searching for the little girl at home

Surprisingly, after hours of panicking, she finally found her baby girl relaxing under the bed

A heartbroken mother was so surprised to see her little daughter having a rest under the bed at home.

In a video, the mother tearfully revealed that she had been searching for the girl all over the house.

Mum finds little daughter under the bed Photo Credit: @mbalenhlenkosi/TikTok

According to her, she had no idea where the little girl had gone, and this got her so teary.

However, hours after she launched a search for the little girl, she found her lying down under the bed all alone.

As soon as the little girl sighted her mother, she immediately came out of the bed and stared at her mother.

Social media reactions

@po_nk said:

"Found mine sleeping in a cooler box after searching and crying for almost an hour."

@onaeir stated:

"I did the same and fell asleep. When I woke up the house had police and people from my street."

@thabanimlungisimbeje reacted:

"You lucky she didn't fall asleep there. These ones will make you cry out loud while they are at peace where they are."

@malehlwele said:

"My son and even worse he is only 5 months old and enjoys crawling with his stomach just to sleep under the bed."

@sassee_muntu said:

"One question why? cause I know how freaked out you were when you couldn't find her."

@ce_mone added:

"Lol I'm so glad that mine doesn't understand the concept of hiding properly."

Mum finds daughter walking secretly at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful little girl was recently nabbed by her doting mother walking secretly at home.

Her mother who shared the video via her TikTok account @thegreenfambam said she was surprised to catch her little girl walking on her own. The happy mother filmed the moment as her little girl gently moved her feet on the floor. However, at one point, her daughter turned back and sighted her mother staring at her and filming her.

She fell immediately to the floor. Sharing the video, the happy mum said: "Thought I caught her walking but I think she caught me. She is really trying to walk these days."

