A Nigerian lady, Ruth Njau, has shared a heartwarming video showing how marriage turned life around for her

In a video, she revealed her condition before she met her white husband and the transformation he caused

Social media users have gushed over the amazing video with many expressing their desire to marry a nice man

A beautiful black lady, Ruth Njau, has shared a video of her transformation after getting married to her white husband.

In a heartwarming video, she made it clear that her white husband made her life better after they got married.

Woman flaunts transformation after wedding white man Photo Credit: @ruthnjau/TikTok

She compared her lifestyle before meeting her husband and her current condition after deciding to tie the knot with him.

In the throwback video, she was seen working tirelessly and drawing water from a well to fill up so many kegs.

A current video however showed her living the good life and cruising together with her white husband in an expensive ride.

Social media reactions

@Bloom wrote:

"Such an upgrade."

@daddythurayya reacted:

"This is one beautiful story. God bless this union."

@Ginaegbe190 replied:

"Was the difference please?"

@christyking said:

"This one has a lil sweetness to it."

@latriceluvboo added:

"Yesss Time to relax and enjoy."

@Mimi commented:

"Beautiful."

