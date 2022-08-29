A beautiful woman has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing transformation photos of herself after marriage

The young woman shared throwback photos of how she looked before her husband met her eight years ago

The throwback photos were followed by another sweet current photo which revealed her transformation eight years after marriage

Amid sad reports of married couples fighting and getting divorced, a beautiful woman has revealed how marriage transformed her for the better.

She shared throwback photos of how she looked eight years ago when her husband saw her and picked interest in her.

Lady turns into slay queen 8 years after marriage Photo Credit: @pelzhair

Source: UGC

The young woman who revealed that they dated for just three months, tied the knot with the love of her life years back.

However, eight years after marriage, she got more beautiful and a transformation photo which she shared confirmed that marriage favoured her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another clip on TikTok, she showered praises on her hubby and showed off her three children. People gushed over her family.

Tiktok users react to transformation photos

@splendor056 said:

"Omo no more crying for me u just gave me full hope."

@houseofmusaakrecords wrote:

"Your husband hit the jackpot."

@hrmqueenbella reacted:

"He is so lucky."

@user489357181 commented:

"Hmmm this one weak me ooh. God bless your husband for bringing out the future Mrs beauty."

@rudeeni01 wrote:

"Lmao I no even see anything like bleaching here. Y'all should grow up. Like she say, all I can see here is healthy skin. Go sis I love u."

@cyndytonia noted:

"What a transformation."

Watch the video below:

Lady flaunts transformation after marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's physical transformation after she got married and began living with her man has wowed netizens.

The Nigerian woman, Juliet, started her TikTok showcase by sharing an old picture showing her look when she newly got married. Juliet looked a bit dark in complexion and had a petite figure.

Her new pictures however showed great improvements in her physical build. Now with three kids, Juliet looked fair in complexion and was no longer looking petite.

Source: Legit.ng