A grateful Nigerian man has shared his testimony on TikTok while giving gratitude to God for saving his life

In a video making the rounds online, he narrated how he came back home and put beans on fire

However, he slept off in the process and woke up the next morning to a burnt pot of beans and kitchen utensils

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A Nigerian man has expressed his gratitude to God as he narrates his scary encounter at home.

According to the young man identified as @toocarelove on TikTok, he got back home very hungry at night.

Man sleeps off while cooking Photo Credit: @toocarelove/TikTok

Source: UGC

He said he couldn't hold the hunger for the night so he thought it wise to cook beans. While the food was on fire, he rested a little on his bed and woke up the next morning.

As he awakened, he discovered that the beans had burnt and the pot melted beyond repair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing a video of his kitchen, he said:

"Omo family and friends make una help me thank God. Walahi this is what God did for me last night. I said let me boil beans and put the beans on fire.

"I decided to go and rest on my bed I don't know when I slept off. Waking up this morning this is what I saw. Abeg make una help me thank God."

Social media reactions

@user494647122enitan said:

"Next time, if u feel like laying down, sit 9n a chair, never on a bed. Thank God, HIS mercies endureth forever."

@creativechris2040 stated:

"God is the greatest. Miracle nor dey tire that man I thank you God."

@lizzygold672 reacted:

"God you are great, thank you for your protection on this family it can only be you baba."

@carolinealaribe said:

"Thank God almighty for what you for him and what you are about to do, because is sure that things is turning around for his good so thank you Abah fat."

@akinsheyesilasu said:

"Thank you Jesus thank you thank you Lord thank you Jesus thank you for saving this my brother thank you."

@user4457671523589 added:

"Thank you Jesus thank you for saving our life. Thank you. Love for washing over him. Thank you for sending your instituto taking for fire break down."

Watch the video below:

Mum shares video with daughters who survived house fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as @queensurvivor on TikTok has revealed how she survived a house fire with her children.

In an emotional TikTok video, the mother and her children showed off their scars and revealed how they got involved in a house fire. According to the mother, the incident happened there years ago and since then, they have undergone surgeries trying to heal the scars and get better.

The thankful mother said she's happy for her life and that of her children who were also able to survive the fire incident which posed a threat to their lives.

Source: Legit.ng