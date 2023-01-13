Ykee Benda a Ugandan musician said he is taking a break from relationships for the next two years

He further divulged that he was not speaking from a broken or bitter place but he was sober calm and collected when he made that decision

Netizens had mixed reactions as some thought he was just talking and didn't mean what he said while others thought it was the best decision he could ever make

It seems when Bob Marley sang no woman, no cry, he anticipated the plight of men like Ugandan singer Ykee Benda.

Ykee Benda whose government name is Wycliff Tugume is a multi-award Ugandan singer and producer.

The father of one is popularly known for his single Obangaina which he released in 2021 and has more than 5.6 million views.

Ykee Benda vows to be celibate

Benda, took to his Twitter and a public declaration to be celibate for the next two years.

Netizens couldn't help but wonder what had influenced his decision to stay away from women for such a long time.

His relationship with the mother of his child Julia Batenga was on and off until they finally went their separate way for good in 2021.

After that, he dated someone else and said he was in love, but based on his recent revelations it seems the relationship is over as well.

Netizens Reactions

Below are netizens Reactions to his shocking decision:

@twiineosbert

"We are scared

@TJavinali

"How can Benda stop bending .Wacha wewe."

@andrew_nsimbe

"Surely you gonna finish 2 years doing great than u ever been, surely."

@ikonde256

"That’s how they all start."

@mcsenti2

"In my own opinion, that's not the best step it depends on what you are going through but you still need someone to be there for you in the ups and downs and push you to be a better man that your son will be proud of. That's for me."

@kasozifai

"so, one is that you will accumulate more wealth around yourself. Two, you will have peace of mind."

